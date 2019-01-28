Watch The Trailer For The Ted Bundy Film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile’

A trailer for “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” was recently released, and it looks like it’s going to be a great movie.

The plot of the Zac Efron movie, according to IMDB, is, “A chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy, from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.” (RELATED: We Have Our First Look At Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy Movie)

The film stars Lily Collins as Kloefer and Efron as the infamous murderer. You can watch the trailer below. I think a lot of you are going to find it interesting.

I can’t wait to see what Collins is like in this movie. Judging from the trailer, it looks like she’s going to be pretty damn impressive.

There might not be many women better suited to play the role of Bundy’s girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram Meet Liz… A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 17, 2018 at 12:23pm PST

It’s kind of crazy how much attention the serial killer has gotten recently. Netflix recently released a series about it, which is very good, and now we’re getting a Zac Efron movie.

The movie will be released at some point in 2019. Check back for more updates when we have them.

