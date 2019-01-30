Liberals Were Even Crazier Than Usual Yesterday (Tuesday)

On today’s Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we document the last 24 hours of liberal lunacy, and it was quite a crazy 24 hours. The freak out over an independent run for president has them panicked and embracing their crazy wing even more than usual. You have to hear it all to believe it.

Listen to the show:

Democrats are very concerned about the possibility of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz running for president as an independent, so much so that the ladies of The View badgered him about the idea that he would end up guaranteeing the re-election of President Donald Trump.

The Schultz candidacy would be less appealing to Democrats if the party hadn’t moved so far to the left and embraced their fringe. The party is now dominated by its radical elements and they are living in fear of the world potentially finding out. We make the case.

On the crazy front, Virginia Democrats introduced a bill that would allow abortions up to the moment of birth. While the measure was defeated, it’s a testament to just how far to the left the party has moved, especially in a formerly purple state.

Is the Mueller investigation coming to an end? No one knows, yet everyone is “speculating.” Only they aren’t really speculating, or at least aren’t letting on to the fact that they’re speculating, they’re making declarative statements about something they know nothing about. In essence, they’re selling something, and you shouldn’t buy it.

House Democrats are removing “so help me God” from the oath witnesses take before a key committee and all references to gender. Why? Because they’re crazy.

And a wannabe drug thief got a lot more than he bargained for — expecting opioids, he ended up stealing laxatives. Crappy.

