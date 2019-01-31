Modeling Agencies Wanted Camille Kostek To Lose Weight. Gronk Didn’t

Camille Kostek recently gave some interesting insight into her relationship with Rob Gronkowski and weight loss.

According to Kostek, modeling agencies wanted her to lose weight in order to get jobs, but the Patriots star tight end wasn’t having any of it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“I was like, ‘I just don’t want to do that.’ [Gronk] was like, ‘Do you even want a body like that?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t even want you to be like that.'” Kostek said during an appearance on the Livin’ Large podcast, according to TMZ late Wednesday afternoon. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Ladies and gentlemen, Gronk hit the nail on the head with this one. Who in their right mind would want Kostek to become a stick? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

That doesn’t sound entertaining or appealing at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For real, it’s been so much fun watching Kostek blow up into a massive star, and her relationship with Gronk certainly hasn’t hurt that cause. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

They are, without a doubt, one of the greatest couples in all of football. He’s catching touchdowns and she’s lighting up Instagram.

What more could you want?

Kostek is great the way she is, and Gronk should be recognized for his eye when it comes to evaluating talent because he was 100 percent correct on this one.

