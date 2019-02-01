Lindsey Vonn Announces Retirement From Skiing

Lindsey Vonn is calling it quits on her skiing career after the World Championships.

The American legend wrote in part the following on Instagram:

It’s been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing. I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG next week in Åre, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career.

I have always pushed the limits of ski racing and it has allowed me to have amazing success but also dramatic crashes. I have never wanted the storyline of my career to be about injuries and because of that I decided not to tell anyone that I underwent surgery this past spring. A large portion of cartilage that had delaminated from my bone was removed. My crash in Lake Louise last year was much more painful than I let on, but I continued to race because I wanted to win a medal in the Olympics for my late grandfather. Again, I rehabbed my way back this summer and I felt better than I had in a long time. Then I crashed in Copper this November and injured my left knee, tearing my LCL plus sustaining 3 fractures. Despite extensive therapy, training and a knee brace, I am not able make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can. My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.

Damn, I’m kind of at a loss for words right now. Vonn is an absolute legend in the world of sports, and she has made us proud of her time and time again. (SLIDESHOW: 13 Times Lindsey Vonn Proved She’s One Of The Hottest Women Alive)

She’s gotten hurt, fought back to get healthy, gotten hurt again and she’s just never quit. That’s the kind of spirit that we love about her.

She won a gold medal at the 2010 winter Olympics for downhill. I remember watching her in South Korea cheering like hell hoping she’d go out with another one in the Olympics, but it didn’t happen. She had an outstanding career and inspired a generation of skiers.

It should be fascinating to see what Vonn does down the road. She’s extremely popular in the entertainment industry, and there will be tons of job opportunities out there for her if she wants them.

She had a hell of a run. Major props to Vonn for everything she did for American sports. We won’t forget about it anytime soon.

UPDATE: A previous version of this story claimed Vonn never won a gold medal in the Olympics. That’s incorrect and I’m an idiot for getting that fact wrong.