13-Year-Old Arrested After Telling Siri He Wanted ‘To Shoot Up A School’

A 13-year-old Indiana boy was arrested after he told his iPhone’s virtual assistant, Siri, that he was “going to shoot up a school.”

Valparaiso, Indiana police said in a Thursday statement shared on Facebook that the boy said to Siri, “I am going to shoot up a school.” The boy then allegedly shared a screenshot of his statement and Siri’s reply to his statement on his social media, which prompted several of his social media contacts to notify police.

Several schools in the Valparaiso area were identified due to his phone’s location at the time.

The Valparaiso Police Department said the boy “made no direct threat to a specific person, school, or school system.” They also confirmed that he had no access to any weapons, stating, “It has since been discovered the male has no access to weapons and posted the picture on social media as a joke.”

The boy is being detained on a charge of Intimidation at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center and the incident remains under investigation, the Valparaiso Police Department said.