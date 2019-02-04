REPORT: Buffalo Wild Wings Sold More Than 15 Million Wings On Super Bowl Sunday

Your first name

Buffalo Wild Wings reportedly sold a ton of wings Sunday during the Super Bowl between the Rams and Patriots.

According to Darren Rovell, the popular restaurant chain sold more than 15 million wings during the Patriots big win. (RELATED: Patriots B eat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Buffalo Wild Wings will sell more than 15 million wings today. In order to gear up, each restaurant, on average, ordered 47% more sauce, 37% more traditional wings and 20% more boneless wings. Beer orders will be up 25% vs an average Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hXx4fZkmDF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2019

My friends, that sure is a lot of wings getting sold. In fact, it’s hard for me to even envision what 15 million wings would look like.

That is just so much food, and it’s a sign that BWW really does have the gameday market on lockdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Wild Wings (@bwwings) on Sep 24, 2018 at 2:24pm PDT

I can’t imagine what a zoo BWW must be like on Super Bowl Sunday. They all must be absolutely packed, and the beer must be flowing.

You know your business is booming when you sell 15 million wings in a single day, and your alcohol sales skyrocket by 25 percent.

That’s generally a sign that things are going very well.

Mad props to BWW for feeding all the hungry football fans around the country.