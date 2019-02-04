Charlotte McKinney Talks About Love-Hate Relationship With Social Media: ‘It’s Not All It Looks Like From The Outside’

Charlotte McKinney became a supermodel with the help of her amazing snaps on Instagram and now she’s revealing that she has a love-hate relationship with social media.

"Social media is an interesting part of life, and it's not all it looks like from the outside. Instagram is just an outlet to exude this image of what you deem as a perfect life," the 25-year-old actress and model shared Monday with Marie Claire during an interview about designing a swimwear line for Guess clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Dec 7, 2018 at 2:07pm PST

“Just because someone has a following, doesn’t mean they are successful or happy,” she added. “Instagram, sadly, doesn’t do the justice of showing all the hard work in your career.”

McKinney continued, “But where would we be without it? I have such a love-hate relationship with it, being a private person but it plays such an essential part of my career. ”

At one point, she shared some career advice for anyone looking to take “an unconventional path” to getting ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Sep 14, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

"For those looking to take an unconventional path, I say take many paths," the "Baywatch" star explained. "Now more than ever, there isn't just one path to wherever you want or need to go. Explore as many options as possible, and don't rely on one straight road."

McKinney’s career really took off after she appeared to strut around “nude” in a Carl’s Jr. commercial in 2015 about the fast food joint’s “All Natural Burger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Feb 9, 2018 at 2:49pm PST

She’s also appeared in the gorgeous Guess ad campaigns, along the lines of such stars as Anna Nicole Smith and Claudia Schiffer.