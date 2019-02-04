Saints Receiver Savagely Roasts The Rams Following Embarrassing Super Bowl Performance

Super Bowl LIII may (finally) be over, but at least one Saints player still isn’t over the final score.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas immediately hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts about the embarrassing 13-3 loss:

“Y’all better score more then 3 points in that new stadium,” he wrote, referencing the Rams new stadium which is projected to cost up to $5 BILLION when it’s all said and done. (RELATED: NFL Owners Voting To Increase Rams Stadium Budget To $5 Billion, With A B)

Y’all better score more then 3 points in that new stadium — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 4, 2019

Thomas’ tweet has received more than 22,000 likes since it was posted late Sunday. Fellow Saints receiver Ted Ginn Jr. broke a months-long social media hiatus to celebrate the Rams loss too, tweeting a very nice, not passive-aggressive “goodnight LA.”

Goodnight LA — Ted Ginn Jr (@TedGinnJr_19) February 4, 2019

As happy as I’m sure Patriots fans are Monday, I don’t think their elation quite matches New Orleans’ sheer euphoria from seeing the Rams struggle to put up three points on a national stage.

I already can’t wait for next season.

