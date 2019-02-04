Tom Brady’s ‘Reagan’ Play Call Sent Twitter Into A Politically Charged Frenzy

Your first name

Just when you thought Super Bowl LIII was boring, Tom Brady’s perceived political messaging has to go and whip the internet into a firestorm.

Sometime during the third quarter of the most boring Super Bowl on record, Tom Brady called a “Reagan” play, which presumably indicated his players would be running to the right.

WATCH:

Well you know this was my favorite #Superbowl moment with a @ronaldreagan40 shoutout! “Of course Reagan means run to the RIGHT” Cc @ReaganWorld pic.twitter.com/fhUiOCTXmM — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) February 4, 2019

Tony Romo was the first to pick it up, first asking if Brady was saying Reagan, then discerning its meaning.

But Twitter was not about to let Tom Brady reference a Republican president and get away with it. Not in the Super Bowl. Not in 2019.

Dozens of blue check marks sounded off, both in favor and against, Brady’s apparent political statement.

Tom Brady calling out “Reagan” as a play name is so politically fraught. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 4, 2019

Tom Brady just yelled “REAGAN!” To call an audible. I assume that’s where the tight end goes in motion and “Trickles down” the side line Thanks everybody you’ve been a great crowd — Corey Ryan Forrester (@CoreyRForrester) February 4, 2019

And they obviously jumped to A LOT of conclusions about it.

I love it. Tom Brady shouted Reagan Reagan and then they ran to the right. I officially love Tom Brady and the Patriots are officially the team of the Republican Party. @GOP. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 4, 2019

I feel like Tom Brady shouts about Reagan off the field too. — Aaron Nemo (@aaronnemo) February 4, 2019

Crap, man, Brady just audibled to “Reagan” in the #SuperBowl so Woke Twitter gonna hate them even more. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) February 4, 2019

Brady used “Reagan” as an audible and I thought they were going to try to drug all the black players — Zito (@_Zeets) February 4, 2019

We’ll let Tom Brady answer for that one if he decides to visit the White House later this year.

Follow Jena on Twitter