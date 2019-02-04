Tom Brady’s ‘Reagan’ Play Call Sent Twitter Into A Politically Charged Frenzy

Jena Greene | Reporter

Just when you thought Super Bowl LIII was boring, Tom Brady’s perceived political messaging has to go and whip the internet into a firestorm.

Sometime during the third quarter of the most boring Super Bowl on record, Tom Brady called a “Reagan” play, which presumably indicated his players would be running to the right.

Tony Romo was the first to pick it up, first asking if Brady was saying Reagan, then discerning its meaning.

But Twitter was not about to let Tom Brady reference a Republican president and get away with it. Not in the Super Bowl. Not in 2019.

Dozens of blue check marks sounded off, both in favor and against, Brady’s apparent political statement.

And they obviously jumped to A LOT of conclusions about it.

We’ll let Tom Brady answer for that one if he decides to visit the White House later this year.

