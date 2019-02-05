This Video Of Roger Clemens Lasering A Perfect Pitch Is Unbelievable

Now that the Super Bowl is over, I think we’re all ready for some warm weather and some baseball.

I realize that there are still a lot of people excited for basketball and March madness, but a recent video of Roger Clemens pitching a near-perfect game at a Texas alumni game might change your mind. (RELATED: Arrested Baseball Legend Uses Song Lyrics To Defend Himself. Let’s See How It Went)

Keep in mind, Clemens is one of the greats, and he was an 11-time All-Star, but he’s also 56 years old. Which makes this video all the more impressive.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram 56-year-old Roger Clemens with the! (via maximized_bsb on Twitter) A post shared by Pitchersnation (@pitchersnation) on Feb 3, 2019 at 7:26am PST

Also worth noting … Roger Clemens was just shy of the votes necessary to induct him into the Baseball Hall Of Fame this year. He and Barry Bonds, who have both been accused of steroid and performance-enhancing drug use over the years, have come up just shy of the vote since they were both up for the nominations in 2013.

In order to be inducted, Clemens needs 75 percent of the vote; in 2019, he received just under 60 percent.

But maybe this recent video will help to convince everyone that he’s still got it.

Follow Jena on Twitter