Nearly $150 Million Was Gambled On The Super Bowl In Nevada

Nevada casinos took in a ton of money on wagers for the Super Bowl between the Patriots and Rams Sunday night.

According to a report from Darren Rovell Monday night, $146 million was bet in the state for the Patriots win. (RELATED: Patriots B eat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

JUST IN: Nevada takes $146M in bets on Super Bowl LIII, but handle shockingly goes down from last year. Hold percentage solid at 7.4%. People bored of Patriots or did legal books in other states take a chunk? pic.twitter.com/bS5omm71to — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 4, 2019

It was a drop from the $158 million in 2018, but it’s still a ton of money to be bet on the game in just one state.

Of course, this country is loaded with people who absolutely love gambling and there’s no bigger sporting event of the year than the Super Bowl. Men everywhere love throwing cash down. (RELATED: Patriots Super Bowl Victory Gets A TV Rating Of 44.9, Lowest Watched Game In A Decade)

You can also expect gambling numbers across the board to go up as sports gambling becomes more and more popular everywhere in America.

Nothing makes me happier than knowing gambling on sports is just getting easier and easier. That’s what our founding fathers fought for.

They fought for the right to wager $146 million on one event in one single state. That’s what America is all about.

Now, we can turn our attention to March Madness. You know we’ll be making it rain for those games. There’s going to be a windfall of cash that will resemble a hurricane. Prepare to get rich, my friends.

