VOTE: Which Is The Most Heartwarming Commercial Of Super Bowl LIII?

If you were unfortunate enough to watch all of Super Bowl LIII, we can all agree now that it was painful. The halftime show was questionable. Arguably, the most exciting part of the game was the record-breaking punt. If that says anything it proves there really was not much to show for on footballs biggest stage. (RELATED: Patriots Super Bowl Victory Gets A TV Rating Of 44.9, Lowest-Watched Game In A Decade)

Good for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots for proving that they are the most dominant team in the NFL, but who didn’t know that.

The Super Bowl is the only time millions of people opt to watch live television, so it’s only fair that commercials have their time to shine. This year, advertisers went with an emotional approach because everyone could use a nice, quick cry during the middle of a football game, right? (RELATED: Super Bowl Ads Lecture America On Girl Power, Wind Power And Objectifying Mermaids)

Here are the more substantial commercials that aired Sunday night.