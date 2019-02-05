This Mop Bucket-Wringer Combo Will Get The Job Done

Has your old trusty mop bucket seen better days? It may be time for an upgrade. For a limited time, Rubbermaid is now selling a yellow mop bucket and side-press wringer combo unit that promises to withstand heavy use and cleaning for years to come. Rubbermaid has already established itself as a household name since 1968 with products ranging from waste baskets to cleaning supplies to food storage containers, but now their new WaveBreak mopping system promises to change the game when it comes to keeping the house clean.

Yellow Rubbermaid Commercial Products WaveBrake Mopping System Bucket and Side-Press Wringer Combo, 35-quart on sale for $70.14

While some mops add fancy and expensive features that makes them difficult to use, Rubbermaid has instead chosen to improve a classic experience, as the WaveBreak’s unique design reduces unwanted splashing by 40% without complicating or changing the mop bucket itself. In addition, the 35-quart bucket can hold lots of water while remaining a compact small-footprint bucket that is easy to move and transport.

Use of the side-press wringer is also incredibly easy and efficient. The wringer can withstand over 40,000 wringing cycles, so there’s no need to worry about it breaking down or getting stuck like older models. And don’t just take my word for it: over 80% of customers who reviewed the product on Amazon gave it 5 stars. If the classic yellow bucket isn’t your style it also comes in black and in gray.

Black Rubbermaid Commercial WaveBrake Mopping System Bucket and Side-Press Wringer Combo, 35-quart on sale for $119

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.