O.J. Simpson Discusses The FBI Raid On Roger Stone’s House

O.J. Simpson had some pretty funny comments about the raid on Roger Stone’s house by the FBI.

“The FBI can be wrong, but to try to compare it to El Chapo and Bin Laden, hey man, Bin Laden was carried out in a bag. Not walked out in handcuffs. So, you know, man up. Stop crying,” the infamous former NFL star told a photographer in Vegas when discussing the raid on Stone and a raid on himself in a video posted by TMZ Tuesday night. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Women On Instagram)

For those of you living under a rock, the FBI sent a small army to arrest Stone back in January on multiple charges of making false statements to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of a government proceeding. (RELATED: Roger Stone Arrested)

“FBI. Open the door.” Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/IWQToxEDhG pic.twitter.com/qXDtpL8pjN — New Day (@NewDay) January 25, 2019

This was the opinion we all needed and were waiting for. Now that O.J. has weighed in, I can rest easy. I was struggling to sleep at night wondering what Simpson thought about the raid, and now he’s been kind enough to give his opinion!

Just another classic example of Simpson always managing to find the cameras.

I think America would simply be better off if we had the Buffalo Bills legend on standby at all times to just give us his insight on the biggest issues in America.

Sure, he might have been accused of hacking two people death, but I think most of us have moved on from those allegations. Now, I just want to know what he thinks about the Mueller investigation as a whole.

If there’s anybody who knows about being under the microscope of the criminal justice system, it’s the Juice.