The Democratic Party Is Having A Very Bad Week

On today’s show, we cover the very bad, awful week the Democratic Party is having — racism, sexual assault, more racism, and cultural appropriation. Turns out the Democratic Party is everything they’ve been accusing Republicans of being, and it may take down the top three Democrats in Virginia and a presidential candidate. Even if you don’t believe in karma, this week might make you a believer.

Listen to the show:

Who will resign first in Virginia: the Governor, the Lt. Governor, or the Attorney General? A week of scandals has the party on the verge of collapse. After the governor embraced infanticide and admitted to dressing in blackface, the Lt. governor had credible accusations of sexual assault surface. Then the attorney general admitted he had a blackface controversy in his past too. Is there any Democrat in the state who hasn’t been accused of assaulting a woman or dressing up in a racist costume?

It’s a complete mess, a disgrace, and an embarrassment.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is apologizing again, though she won’t say specifically what for. She was caught claiming to be an American Indian back in the 80s, but won’t say if she’d done it more than the one time we know about. The answer is obvious, but the truth would harm her chances for the Democratic Party’s nomination in 2020, so she can’t admit it. We can, and we do.

An ever-growing wing of the Democratic Party is embracing socialism, and in doing so they’re forced to ignore the collapse of socialism in Venezuela. While between two Brits, an exchange on the BBC between the host, Andrew Neil, and former Mayor of London and member of the Labour Party, Ken Livingstone, illustrates perfectly how committed leftists are to socialism, even in the face of its obvious failure. It’s an exchange for the ages; we have the audio and the analysis.

