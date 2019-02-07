FSU Football Coach Willie Taggart Has A ‘Plan’ After Not Signing A Quarterback

FSU football coach Willie Taggart had a laugh-out-loud line after not recruiting a quarterback for the second year in a row.

“We have a plan. I think a pretty good plan. I don’t necessarily want to discuss it right now,” Taggart told the media Wednesday when discussing not signing a quarterback, according to Matt Baker.

Taggart on not signing a QB recruit for the second year in a row: “we have a plan. I think a pretty good plan. I don’t necessarily want to discuss it right now.” #FSU — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) February 6, 2019

Below is a translation of what Taggart said for those who might be confused.

He has a plan but he doesn’t want to discuss it? Okay, that’s like me saying I date a supermodel, but don’t want to tell any of you because she’s just too famous for you to understand. Would anybody believe me? Of course not.

Plus, they just threw their superstar quarterback Deondre Francois off of the team. Options sure do seem limited, but rest easy everybody. Taggart has a plan! (RELATED: Florida State Quarterback Deondre Francois Dismissed From The Team)

FSU has honestly just turned into a disaster of a program. It’s hard to believe just how bad they’ve become. A couple years ago, they were a powerhouse program.

Now, they’ve got their coach out here trying to explain how they don’t have quarterbacks but they do have a plan.

FSU fans must be laughing because the only other option is to cry at this point. What a laughable dumpster fire of a situation.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter