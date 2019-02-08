Alana Blanchard Shares Outstanding Surfing Video On Instagram

Alana Blanchard recently dropped an awesome surfing video.

The American-born athlete posted a video of herself Thursday night carving up the waves, and there's no doubt that her skills are elite.

She captioned the incredible post, "Fun surf the last few days." It certainly looked fun, and it also looked like any critics of Blanchard's skills will be silenced.

Give it a watch below.

There's nothing better than watching Blanchard just tear it up like it's no big deal at all. In fact, she's arguably the greatest American female surfer on the planet.

I don't know for sure if that's true, but that's our stance on this site. It's not changing, so get used to it.

I have such great respect for surfers. I tried it once in San Diego, and damn near died. I literally almost crushed my lungs. It’s amazing how often I manage to nearly die. Props to me for always pushing through.

I nearly got a ticket to the afterlife doing it, and Blanchard has no issues at all. That’s how you know she’s a great star.