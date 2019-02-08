VOTE: Who Will Win The NBA Eastern Conference?

After a wild couple of days, the NBA trade deadline has come to an end. The NBA community was treated to a belly of trades that will surely impact both teams pushing for a title run and those planning for the future.

With the Golden State Warriors still the clear favorites to come out of the Western Conference, the team that will represent the East in the NBA Finals come June is up for debate. This is especially true now that LeBron James, who’s come out of the East eight years running, is going through the motions in LA until a star free agent to joins him this summer.

The 76ers going all-in for Tobias Harris, Raptors trading for former 2013 Defensive Player Of The Year Marc Gasol and Nikola Mirotic heading to Milwaukee were the most impactful additions to the East’s most likely contenders. The Celtics decided to roll with their current roster, and now the table is set for some electric playoff battles. (RELATED: NBA Trade Deadline Heats Up As 76ers Make Blockbuster Trade)

The East has been top-heavy all season, but a case can be made for each of the best few teams to make it to the promise land.

Vote below for which team you think is heading to the NBA Finals!