Kendall Jenner Answers Whether Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Engaged Or Expecting

Kendall Jenner said she doesn’t “think” sister Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are engaged, at least if they are, they haven’t told the family yet.

“Not that I know of. Not that I’m aware of,” the 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model explained Friday during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when asked by the host about the rumors floating around that her 21-year-old sister was engaged and/or pregnant with her second child from the 26-year-old rapper. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

“If if he did, she hasn’t told the family yet,” Kendall said. “I don’t think that that has happened.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

It all comes on the heels of reports that surfaced during the showdown in Atlanta between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams when Jenner’s sister posted a snap rocking a huge rock on her left hand.

And in regards to those pregnancy rumors that sparked over the weekend after Kylie posted a snap of her and her boyfriend on Instagram, captioning it simply “baby #2 ?,” Jenner said the popular couple is “practicing.”

“No, she’s not,” Jenner responded, while laughing. “I think she was just like, we are, like, looking good, and we’re really into each other and like maybe baby #2 is like..going to happen?”

“They’re practicing, right,” she added. “Is that what you call it? I don’t think she’s pregnant, no.”