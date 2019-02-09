Rep. Gaetz Introduces Bill That Would Hold Clinton, Comey And Others Accountable For Lying

WATCH:

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced a bill that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper probably won’t like.

The “Justice For All Act” would require equal punishment for those who have lied or lie to Congress, no matter who they are.

“Unfortunately, it often seems that we have a two-tiered justice system at work; certain people have the book thrown at them, while others face no consequences at all for their behavior. This is unfair and wrong, and I hope to correct this with my resolution,” said Gaetz. (RELATED: Gaetz and Cuomo Talk Over Each Other in Heated Argument.)

