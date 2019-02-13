Rep. Adam Kinzinger Deployed To Southern Border

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger was deployed earlier this week to the U.S. southern border with an Air Force National Guard Unit.

“Earlier this week, Congressman Kinzinger was deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border with his Air National Guard unit, and is serving on active duty in his capacity as Lieutenant Colonel. As with his previous border missions while elected, the Congressman will stay within the United States,” a statement from his communications director Maura Gillespie reads.



It continued, “The Congressman is humbled to serve his IL-16 community here in the People’s House and equally proud to serve as a reconnaissance pilot in the Air Guard. In both of these roles, Congressman Kinzinger fights to make our national security stronger, our border more secure, and our communities safer.”

Kinzinger joined the Air National Guard in 2003. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and was later awarded his pilot wings. Kinzinger served in the Air Force Special Ops, Air Combat Command, Air Mobility Command and Air National Guard. (RELATED: Republican Congressman Refuses To Say That He Believes President Trump)

He spent time in South America as part of the war on drugs, then in Guam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Kinzinger’s deployment comes as President Donald Trump is trying to obtain funding to build barriers across the southern border. The government is set to shut down again on Friday if Congress does come to an agreement.

Trump is leaning toward signing a congressionally negotiated deal that provides some funding for the wall.

Follow Mike on Twitter