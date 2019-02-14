Cliff Sims: How To Survive In The Trump White House

Former aide to President Donald Trump Cliff Sims sat down with The Daily Caller to discuss his time in the Trump White House and how he survived it.

The “Team of Vipers,” writer offered his five rules that one must follow in order to “survive” inside the Trump administration. Sims gave The Daily Caller exclusive insight into how decisions are made in the Trump administration. (RELATED: Trump Responds To ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Tell-All Book By Former Staffer)

“The quickest way to win an argument with Donald Trump and his staff [is to] show the president what he said during the campaign,” Sims said.

Sims then discusses how the decision was made to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, Trump’s Diet Coke habit and more. Check it out above and learn what it takes to make it out of the Trump White House alive.

