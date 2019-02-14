Amazon’s Hit Show ‘Jack Ryan’ Gets Renewed For A Third Season

Amazon Prime’s “Jack Ryan” will get at least two more seasons after it was renewed for a third Wednesday.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

Amazon on Wednesday announced that it has renewed the spy thriller series, based on the character from several Tom Clancy novels, for a third season. … Season two, picked up several months before the series debuted, will take Ryan to South America and involve him in what executive producer Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) calls “an allegory for the decline of democracy.” The season went into production last summer, but its release date hasn’t been announced yet.

My friends, this sure is some good news. I loved the first season. Absolutely loved the first run on Amazon Prime.

I was hooked from the first moment I saw it. I couldn’t stop watching. John Krasinski as Ryan and Wendell Pierce as his partner were both awesome in their respective roles. (RELATED: ‘Jack Ryan’ Is One Of The Greatest Series Ever Made. Here’s Why You Should Be Watching)

You seriously missed out if you haven’t seen season one yet. You know that a show is good when it gets renewed for a third season before the second one has even aired.

I can’t wait to see what we get in season two and three. I have a feeling that both will be outstanding. A second season about the fall of democracy in South America? Interesting. Seems like we’re literally watching that play out right now in Venezuela.

Season one took place in the Middle East and Europe, the second one is in South America, and now we can start speculating where the third one will be. If I had to take a guess, Asia might be near the top of that list.

Let’s get after it! It should be a fun ride.

