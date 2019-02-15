Elizabeth Olsen Turns 30. Celebrate With Her Greatest Photos

Elizabeth Olsen turned 30 on Saturday, and it’s a great time to remember how awesome she is.

Everybody knows that I’m a huge fan of the film “Wind River.” It’s one of the best movies that I’ve ever seen, and Olsen’s portrayal of a young and unseasoned FBI agent was a large part why. It’s without a doubt one of the best acting jobs that I’ve seen in my short 26 years on this planet, and I’m sure most of you who have seen the hit film would agree in a heartbeat. In fact, I might just have to institute a policy of not hiring people who don’t like “Wind River.” Is that harsh? Maybe, but do I really want to work with people who don’t like the movie? The answer is an overwhelming no.

Of course, that’s not the only thing she’s done that’s impressive. She’s also been in several Marvel films, and now she’s 30. That seems like a reason to celebrate. Enjoy her best photos below.