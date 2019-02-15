This Dyson Pet Vacuum (And Many Others) Are On Clearance Now For Over 30 Percent Off

Dyson brand vacuums are known for their suction power and durability, and the Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum is also lightweight and versatile. It runs for 30 minutes and is designed to pick up dirt and dust from both hard floors and carpets. There are no bags, and it’s easy and hygienic to empty the bin. The filtration system is specifically designed for homes with pets, but anyone can get a thorough clean with this vacuum.

Get this Dyson V8 Iron Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner on sale now for $339

Amazon customers gave this vacuum an average rating of 4.5/5 stars, and it’s currently on clearance! While this retails for $499.99, you can get it for only $339.99 right now. You can also check out these deals on all Dyson vacuums currently on clearance through President’s Day Weekend!

This Dyson V8 Iron Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is 30 percent off

