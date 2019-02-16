Antonio Brown Likes Tweets About ‘Rape’ Allegation Against Ben Roethlisberger

Antonio Brown is doing his best to burn every bridge possible on his way out of Pittsburgh.

The talented wide receiver liked two tweets sent Friday about allegations of “rape” against Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Big Ben was never charged with rape or any other sex crime, but was very notably accused of sexual assault by a woman in a Georgia club back in 2010, and accused of allegedly raping another woman in 2008. He was suspended for four games by the NFL over the allegations.

It really does seem like Brown is doing whatever he can to get the Steelers to get rid of him. Liking tweets about how the star quarterback might have raped somebody seems like pretty much committing career suicide with your team. (RELATED: Antonio Brow n Might Only Be Worth A Sixth Round Pick In A Potential Trade)

I just don’t understand this behavior from Brown. It’s one thing to want a trade. It’s entirely different situation to go about the way he has.

Is he talented? Absolutely, but he’s such a distraction that it’s mind-boggling. I don’t know why any team would want to deal with his antics at this point.

I have absolutely no idea how this saga will end, but I have a feeling that it will only get worse before it gets better.