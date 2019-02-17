Jumpstart A Lucrative Career In Programming With An Additional 60% Off This Course Bundle

Don’t let your dreams of becoming a professional programmer slip away before it’s too late. Take advantage of your excitement for this lucrative career and master coding with The Ultimate Learn to Code Bundle. This immersive education program is your one-stop shop for grasping all the fundamentals of coding.

Save an additional 60 Percent over Presidents Day Weekend by using the Promo code PREZDAY60 in The Daily Caller Shop—that’s even more savings $$$

Included in The Ultimate Learn to Code Bundle are 10 top-notch courses to help you land a dream job. With 80 hours of premium content, you’ll learn how to be proficient in Ruby on Rails, Java, Python, HTML5, and much more. This bundle features tons of hands-on learning where you’ll actually put all that knowledge to the test. You’ll build web applications and websites from scratch.

There are so many different tools available for programmers. What’s great about The Ultimate Learn to Code Bundle is that you’ll develop a strong grasp of almost all of the important programming tools and languages. From building your own iPhone app to writing SQL, you’ll be well on your way to a lucrative career!

The Ultimate Learn to Code Bundle was originally 95% off, but be sure to use code PREZDAY60 for an additional 60% off. That brings your total down to just $19.60.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.