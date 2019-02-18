Monitor Your Pressure Cooker With Your Smartphone With This $30 Off Smart Instant Pot

Nowadays, more and more appliances can be controlled by mobile devices. Do you know that you can monitor your pressure cooker remotely as well? It is time to take your meal preparation to new levels of convenience with this Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Electric Pressure Cooker.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver on sale for $119

This multi-use programmable pressure cooker contains 13 smart programs that allows you to cook soup, meat, rice and more. You can even make cake and yogurt with it. By downloading the cooker control app, you may schedule, adjust and monitor the progress of your meals at your convenience. More importantly, you may even share access to your cooker with family. They can control the cooker as well without being in the kitchen. And you will receive alerts and notifications directly on your mobile device when the meals are ready. There are more than 750 pre-programmed recipes installed in the app.

The package comes with stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector. If you make the purchase today, you can save $30!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.