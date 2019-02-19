Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Plastic Surgery And Engagement Rumors: ‘I’ll Let Everybody Know’

Kylie Jenner has come clean about what plastic surgery if any she has had done and swears she would be terrified to go under the knife, “I would never.”

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” the 21-year-old reality star shared with Paper magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Feb 19, 2019 at 9:14am PST

“I’m terrified! I would never,” she added. “[People] don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.”

Jenner continued, “I mean, no. It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

And in regards to those rumors that she and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott are engaged or will soon be, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star said it hasn’t happened “yet.”

She “seems certain” Scott will propose soon. “I’ll let everybody know,” Jenner promised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Feb 19, 2019 at 7:07am PST

And about getting pregnant at such an early age, the reality star said it was “truly what she wanted.”

“It’s genuinely what I wanted… to be a young mom,” Jenner explained. “I thought, ‘This I what I want to do, and if people accept it or don’t accept it then I’m okay with every outcome.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Feb 19, 2019 at 5:08am PST

Last year, the reality star made headlines with news that she had given birth to a little girl, Stormi Webster, following months of speculation that she was expecting.

She never confirmed the rumors and days after giving birth to her and Scott’s daughter, she shared that the reason she kept news about her pregnancy from the rest of the world was for her child’s sake.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote in a message on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she added. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.”