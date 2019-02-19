McCabe Still Believes ‘It’s Possible’ That Trump’s A Russian Asset

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said that he still believes there’s a chance President Donald Trump is a Russian asset, during an Tuesday night interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

WATCH:

Cooper began, “When people say you are the epitome of the deep state, that you are, you know, number one deep state actor. You have been revealed. How do you push back on that?”

“I mean, Anderson, I find that so incredibly offensive. I think that the millions of men and women who serve this country every day in all kinds of roles across the federal government would also find that offensive,” McCabe answered. “People who say things like that aren’t thinking about all of the things that this government does to serve the society fairly and consistently every day.”

He continued, “The fact is, I, like all the men and women in the FBI, people across government and the military, I did my job. I’ve stood up to the obligations of my office, when presented with facts, we made hard decisions, decisions that we knew would be tough on the organization, would be tough on us personally. Look, what I have gone through as a result of those decisions. But we did them anyway. Because we were committed to our responsibilities and serving this country.”

“Do you still believe the president could be a Russian asset?” Cooper asked. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Pledges To Investigate McCabe, Rosenstein Over ‘Bureaucratic Coup’)

McCabe responded, “I think it’s possible. I think that’s why we started our investigation. And I’m really anxious to see where Director Mueller concludes that.”

McCabe, who was fired on March 16, 2018, has made headlines with the media tour he’s done to promote his new book. In an interview that aired over the weekend, McCabe claimed that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was “absolutely serious” about wearing a wire during meetings with the president.

