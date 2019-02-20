Antonio Brown Meets With Steelers Ownership, Both Sides Agree A Trade Is ‘For The Best’

Antonio Brown and the Steelers leadership have reportedly agreed that a trade is for the best.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday, Brown and his agent Drew Rosenhaus met with Steelers owner Art Rooney, general manager Kevin Colbert and executive Omar Kahn. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Might Only Be Worth A Sixth Round Pick In A Potential Trade)

The meeting resulted in both sides apparently agreeing to a trade being “for the best.”

Antonio Brown met today with Art Rooney, per source. Then Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus joined the meeting, as did Steelers’ GM Kevin Colbert and exec Omar Kahn. Meeting was cordial and “everyone agreed the trade will be for the best,” per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2019

There you have it, folks. It sounds like the Steelers are officially going to dump Brown, which is obviously for the best.

Brown also tweeted that he had a “great meeting” and will “always have appreciation and gratitude” for the team and ownership. That might be a nice thing for the talented receiver to say, but it’s too little and too late.

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

The question now is whether or not a team will actually pull the trigger on trading for Brown. I know that I sure as hell wouldn’t if I was in charge of an NFL organization.

As I’ve said many times, the man can play, but how much distraction is any team willing to accept? Whatever the threshold is, I’m sure Brown will cross it.

It’s a real shame that Brown had to burn so many bridges on his way out of town and behave like a petulant child.

I hope he figures his attitude out. The dynamic receiver is a ton of fun to watch, but he’s sabotaging his career with his immaturity.

