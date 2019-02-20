Celebrate Justin Verlander On His Birthday

Legendary MLB pitcher Justin Verlander was born Feb. 20, 1983.

Verlander turned 36 years-old on Wednesday. Verlander is a seven-time All-Star who helped lead the Houston Astros to the 2017 World Series title. (RELATED: Justin Verlander Opens Up About Being Married To Supermodel Kate Upton)

Verlander’s best season came in 2011 when he was a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers. That season, Verlander won the triple crown, CY Young award and was named the American League MVP — an incredibly rare feat for a pitcher.

Off the diamond, he is best known for his marriage to supermodel Kate Upton. The power couple tied the knot in 2017, and last year, Upton gave birth to their first child. (RELATED: We Have Am Update On How Kate Upton Is Doing Since Giving Birth)

Its certainly been an incredible career for Verlander, who is headed for the Hall Of Fame once his playing days are done. We hope he has a wonderful birthday.

