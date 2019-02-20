Maryland’s Basketball Team Breaks Inconceivable Streak

On Feb. 19 at approximately 10:10 pm, the University of Maryland Men’s Basketball Team accomplished something they hadn’t done in 11 years.

With their 66-65 defeat over Iowa, the Terrapins won their first road game against a ranked opponent since January 8th, 2008.

Road wins vs. ranked foes are tough and worthy of celebrating. pic.twitter.com/ynEYHQjOAT — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) February 20, 2019

While this was no doubt a huge victory for Maryland, it did not come easily. The Terps held an 11-point lead with 5:57 remaining in the game before Iowa stormed back to take the lead in the final minute. After a crazy sequence in the last 10 seconds of the game, Maryland was able to prevail.

Bohannon forces an ill-advised jumper, Isaiah Moss’ putback goes wide and Maryland pulls off its first road win against a ranked team since 2008, 66-65. https://t.co/FjGvRm4ZcB — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) February 20, 2019

Regardless of how it happened, Head Coach Mark Turgeon and his squad were happy to finally get off the schnide. The last time that Maryland beat a ranked team on the road a lot of things were quite different in the world.

George W. Bush was still the president of the United States of America.



Two-time MVP Stephen Curry was still balling out for Davidson.

O.J. Simpson had not yet been to jail.

One can’t help but wonder what will happen in the next 11 years until Maryland gets its next W.

Follow Benjamin Fox on Twitter