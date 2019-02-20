Maryland’s Basketball Team Breaks Inconceivable Streak
On Feb. 19 at approximately 10:10 pm, the University of Maryland Men’s Basketball Team accomplished something they hadn’t done in 11 years.
With their 66-65 defeat over Iowa, the Terrapins won their first road game against a ranked opponent since January 8th, 2008.
Road wins vs. ranked foes are tough and worthy of celebrating. pic.twitter.com/ynEYHQjOAT
— Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) February 20, 2019
While this was no doubt a huge victory for Maryland, it did not come easily. The Terps held an 11-point lead with 5:57 remaining in the game before Iowa stormed back to take the lead in the final minute. After a crazy sequence in the last 10 seconds of the game, Maryland was able to prevail.
Bohannon forces an ill-advised jumper, Isaiah Moss’ putback goes wide and Maryland pulls off its first road win against a ranked team since 2008, 66-65. https://t.co/FjGvRm4ZcB
— Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) February 20, 2019
Regardless of how it happened, Head Coach Mark Turgeon and his squad were happy to finally get off the schnide. The last time that Maryland beat a ranked team on the road a lot of things were quite different in the world.
-
- George W. Bush was still the president of the United States of America.
- Two-time MVP Stephen Curry was still balling out for Davidson.
- O.J. Simpson had not yet been to jail.
One can’t help but wonder what will happen in the next 11 years until Maryland gets its next W.