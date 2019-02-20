Maryland’s Basketball Team Breaks Inconceivable Streak

Benjamin Fox | Contributor

On Feb. 19 at approximately 10:10 pm, the University of Maryland Men’s Basketball Team accomplished something they hadn’t done in 11 years.

With their 66-65 defeat over Iowa, the Terrapins won their first road game against a ranked opponent since January 8th, 2008.

While this was no doubt a huge victory for Maryland, it did not come easily. The Terps held an 11-point lead with 5:57 remaining in the game before Iowa stormed back to take the lead in the final minute. After a crazy sequence in the last 10 seconds of the game, Maryland was able to prevail.

Regardless of how it happened, Head Coach Mark Turgeon and his squad were happy to finally get off the schnide. The last time that Maryland beat a ranked team on the road a lot of things were quite different in the world.

    • George W. Bush was still the president of the United States of America.
President George W. Bush speaks with President-elect Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) during a congratulatory phone call from the Treaty Room at the White House November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Draper/Handout (UNITED STATES) US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN 2008 (USA). GM1E4B514Y401

President George W. Bush 2008. REUTERS/Eric Draper

 

  • Two-time MVP Stephen Curry was still balling out for Davidson. 

    Davidson Wildcats Stephen Curry celebrates after a three point shot against Wisconsin Badgers during NCAA men's basketball game in Detroit

    Davidson Wildcats Stephen Curry (R) REUTERS/John Gress

 

  • O.J. Simpson had not yet been to jail. 

    ant O.J. Simpson appears in court for the opening day of his trial in Las Vegas

    Defendant O.J. Simpson appears in court REUTERS/Jae C

One can’t help but wonder what will happen in the next 11 years until Maryland gets its next W.

Tags : basketball ncaa university of maryland
