Video Footage Shows Brothers Buying Items Connected To Jussie Smollett Case

Video footage from a Chicago hardware store shows the two brothers connected to Jussie Smollett’s alleged attack buying a red hat and ski masks.

The items were bought on Jan. 28, a day before the alleged attack, CBS 2 Chicago reported Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVE: I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo’s buying supplies before “attack” Sources say Jussie Smollet told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

Smollett claimed he was beaten by two men wearing ski masks and red hats, who allegedly yelled, “This is [Make America Great Again] country,” and tied a rope around the “Empire” star’s neck on Jan. 29, CBS 2 reported. He also said that bleach was poured on him and the attackers yelled racial and homophobic epithets.

The two brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo, were allegedly paid by Smollett to help carry out the attack, CNN reported.

The brothers were arrested but then released on Friday.

The Chicago Police Department classified Smollet as a suspect Wednesday. (RELATED: Smollett Is Now A Suspect In A Criminal Investigation For Allegedly Filing A False Police Report)

“Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by Chicago Police for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony),” CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.”

Smollett’s attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson said in a Sunday statement in response to suspicions over whether the attack was planned that it was “nothing further from the truth.”

