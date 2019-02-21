Chris Hemsworth Will Play Hulk Hogan In Upcoming Biopic For Netflix

Chris Hemsworth will be playing Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, in an upcoming film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday afternoon, Hemsworth will play the legendary wrestler in a new film for Netflix.

The film won’t focus on Hogan’s incredible sex tape lawsuit against Gawker but will instead focus on his rise in the wrestling world.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m sure this movie will be good, but how can you not focus on the Gawker lawsuit? That lawsuit literally killed one of the biggest media companies in the whole world, and you could even argue that it’s now the most defining moment for Hulk Hogan.

I’ve never made a movie in my whole life, but I feel like the decision to not make it the focal point is a gigantic mistake.

As for Hemsworth, he’s one of the best actors in the game. The man just makes hits. He even managed to make the atrocious “Red Dawn” remake bearable. If you’ve seen that movie, you know exactly what I’m talking about. (RELATED: Here’s The Simple Reason ‘Red Dawn’ Is One Of The Greatest Movies Ever Made)

Will this Hulk Hogan biopic be solid? I’m sure it will be. Will I see it? Probably, but I still think it’s a wild mistake to not focus on the most important part of Hogan’s career at this point, which was destroying Gawker.

