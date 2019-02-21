Jussie Smollett’s Episode Of ‘Drop The Mic’ Pulled Following Arrest

Jussie Smollett’s appearance on TNT show “Drop The Mic” has been pulled after his Wednesday arrest.

Chicago Police arrested Smollett Wednesday morning on a disorderly conduct charge. He now faces up to three years in prison and a fine of $25,000.

Smollett was scheduled to appear on the show in a rap battle against “Orange Is The New Black” star Danielle Brooks on March 6, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The other stars participating in the segment of the shelved episode were country music star Clay Aiken and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Ian Ziering.

Executive Producer Jensen Karp posted the news Thursday to Twitter.

We had an episode of Drop The Mic this season with Jussie that you’ll now (correctly) never see, but sadly it will shelve @clayaiken, WHO WAS A VERY GOOD RAPPER (at least for now) — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) February 21, 2019

A TNT representative told The Hollywood Reporter they were holding the episode “in the interest of not being exploitative of a very sensitive situation.” The episode will be replaced with the episode featuring celebrities Raven Symone vs. Ron Funches, and Joey McIntyre vs. Joey Fatone.

The episode was available on Youtube for $1.99 at the beginning of February, but a TNT representative has said the company is working to have it removed.

