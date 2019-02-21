Netflix Orders Season 2 For ‘The Haunting Of Hill House’

Hit Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House” will be making a second season, which is set to be released sometime in 2020.

Just before they announced Season 2, Netflix released a teaser video for fans on Twitter.

HERE’s a hint for the title: The Haunting of *** *****. https://t.co/yJrqj38EkV — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 21, 2019

The new season will be an anthology called “The Horror Of Bly Mansion” was announced by the show’s official Twitter account and will reportedly have nothing to do with the original season.

You guessed it. The HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works of Henry James, is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nvhRBEfH2E — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” will be adapted from the Henry James novella “The Turn of the Screw.”

Like “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Turn of The Screw” is an ambiguous ghost story about a man recounting his experience with ghosts while living in his house.

The “Haunting” series was created by Mike Flannigan and will be working on the second season.

Like the original season, which was loosely based on the book of the same name by Shirley Jackson, Flanigan will also use this novella as a “jumping off point” to create their version for Netflix, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

