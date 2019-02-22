Trump’s HUD Official Moves To The Projects In The Bronx—This Is Why

WATCH:

Federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) executive and Trump appointee Lynne Patton has completed her second week of living in residences sponsored and managed by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA). She hopes to see firsthand the challenges residents face.

The HUD official has committed to a total of one month and is staying with a new family each week, but she’s technically not ‘sofa-surfing’, as has been crashing on her own blow-up mattress in each home.

Patton invited The Daily Caller into one of the family’s homes at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx so we could see for ourselves what NYCHA housing is like.

NYCHA has been under fire for lead-based paint poisonings, heat outages, leaks, mold and long waits for repairs and maintenance, among other things.

The issues, however, don’t appear to be new, as residents have been complaining about their living conditions for years.

Patton says this isn’t a funding issue, as the NYCHA is given $30 million per week by the federal government to take care of the needs of its 400,000 tenants. (RELATED: Trump’s EPA Slaps NYC With Massive Fines For Unsanitary Public Housing)

She believes the money could be spent better and that people need to be held accountable.

So, the $30 million question is: Where is all the money going?

