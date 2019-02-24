‘Fox & Friends’ Runs Fact Check On Claims Amy Klobuchar Ate Salad With A Comb

“Fox & Friends” delivered a fact check on Sunday of claims that Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar once ate a salad with a comb.

WATCH:

Host Griff Jenkins began the segment with a quote from the New York Times article that first mentioned the incident — Klobuchar, upon being presented with a salad but no fork, proceeded to eat that salad with a comb pulled from her bag. “She says she pulled a comb from her bag and began eating the salad with it according to four people familiar with the episode handed the comb to a staff member with a directive to clean it,” Jenkins said.

Katie Pavlich set up the challenge to Hegseth.

“Amy Klobuchar is the senator from your home state. We have given you the challenge to eat all of these different salads with different kinds of combs. Can you do it?” she asked.

“I think so,” Hegseth responded. “This one has a good surface area and good stabbing potential.”

After testing several combs on different types of salads, Hegseth concluded that a hair pick was the best option. “Since she is from Minnesota, Viking purple. If this is what you used touché to you,” he added.

Follow Virginia on Twitter