Celebrate Chelsea Handler’s 44th Birthday With Her Most Savage Moments

Unfiltered comedian Chelsea Handler turns 44 today.

The television show host is well-known for her outspoken and controversial opinions on both celebrities and social issues and is not one to bite her tongue. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler’s most inflammatory tweets and controversial moments)

It’s easy to “feel a certain way” about the television personality, but regardless of those feelings, there’s no denying that Handler is the poster-child of ‘not giving a f**k.’ So while the Jewish actress-turned-activist is probably celebrating her birthday with a vodka soda (or ten), we’re looking back at some of her most shameless and savage moments. Lchaim!

When she called Kim Kardashian’s booty a “fake piece of sh*t”:

When she suggested President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have sex:

When Chelsea said $10 million wasn’t enough for her to continue working at E!:

When she threw major shade at Ann Coulter:

When Chelsea ripped Steve Bannon a new one:

When she made it very clear she never wants kids:

When she put Piers Morgan on blast on his own show:

When Chelsea insinuated that Trump had syphilis:

When she posted topless pic after topless pic on social media:

Hey #VladimirPutin I am in your country for 2 more days. Would you like to horseback together? pic.twitter.com/kIUXVoaAK8 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 4, 2016

Finding chunk. Instagram had him! pic.twitter.com/Dqle6zsevg — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 27, 2014

And finally, when she put together this special birthday message for the president:

Right back at ya, Ms. Handler!