Celebrate Chelsea Handler’s 44th Birthday With Her Most Savage Moments

Sara Malinow | Contributor

Unfiltered comedian Chelsea Handler turns 44 today.

The television show host is well-known for her outspoken and controversial opinions on both celebrities and social issues and is not one to bite her tongue. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler’s most inflammatory tweets and controversial moments)

It’s easy to “feel a certain way” about the television personality, but regardless of those feelings, there’s no denying that Handler is the poster-child of ‘not giving a f**k.’ So while the Jewish actress-turned-activist is probably celebrating her birthday with a vodka soda (or ten), we’re looking back at some of her most shameless and savage moments. Lchaim!

When she called Kim Kardashian’s booty a “fake piece of sh*t”:

When she suggested President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have sex:

When Chelsea said $10 million wasn’t enough for her to continue working at E!:

When she threw major shade at Ann Coulter:

When Chelsea ripped Steve Bannon a new one:

When she made it very clear she never wants kids:

View this post on Instagram

Kids. They're not that great.

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

When she put Piers Morgan on blast on his own show:

When Chelsea insinuated that Trump had syphilis:

When she posted topless pic after topless pic on social media:

View this post on Instagram

I'm a Kardashian'

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

And finally, when she put together this special birthday message for the president:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday, Mr. President

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

Right back at ya, Ms. Handler!

Tags : birthday chelsea handler president donald trump
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller