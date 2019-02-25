JetBlue Apologizes For Honoring Fugitive Cop Killer In Black History Month Tribute

JetBlue Airways Corporation has apologized for honoring fugitive cop-killer Assata Shakur earlier this week as part of their Black History Month display in John K. Kennedy International Airport.

Shakur, whose real name is Joanne Chesimard, has been on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for decades after escaping from prison in 1979, where she was serving out a life sentence for murdering a police officer. Shakur eventually fled to Cuba.

@JetBlue Rumor has it that you are celebrating Black History month at LGA by celebrating Assata Shakur? She is a convicted cop killer. Please tell me this is not true. pic.twitter.com/McD9zUbFZl — Jen Muzio (@Jennymz76Jenny) February 24, 2019

“Our crewmembers came together to celebrate Black History Month with a display in Terminal 5 featuring prominent individuals in history. When we learned of concerns regarding one individual, we immediately removed the poster,” a spokesperson from JetBlue Cooperate Communication told The Daily Caller.

The statement continued, “The intention was always to unite our crewmembers and customers around the importance of Black History Month and we apologize for any offense the poster may have caused.” (RELATED: CNN Commentator Praises Cop Killer Who Fled To Cuba After Escaping Prison In The 1980s)

The poster, which was first reported by Blue Lives Matter, has a picture of her and the following:

Civil Rights activist and a member of the Black Panther Party.

Regarded as a hero for her protests against racism and her role win the 1970s Black Liberation Army.

Community advocate who helped the poor by organizing a free breakfast program and a health clinic.

Became the first woman to be placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list after escaping to Cuba from prison, where she was serving a life sentence for the 1973 murder of a police officer.

Many people believe Shakur to be a political champion who is innocent of the criminal accusations against her.

Many anti-police organizations and activists celebrate Shakur and use her as a symbol of “resistance,” including the Women’s March and former CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill.

