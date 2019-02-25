Lady Gaga Wears $30,000,000 Necklace At Oscars

William Davis | Contributor

The Tiffany Diamond necklace Lady Gaga wore Sunday at the Oscars is reportedly worth more than a small country.

The singer and star of the award-winning film “A Star Is Born” sported a $30 million, 128-karat yellow diamond necklace on the red carpet Sunday night, according to E! News. Her necklace ended up dominating the discussion at the 2019 Oscars. (RELATED: Check Out These Unforgettable Looks From The 2019 Oscars)

Check it out:


Sometimes the luxurious lifestyles of Hollywood celebrities can be hard to comprehend. It ended up being a very good night for Gaga, who won “Best Original Song,” for her performance of “Shallow” in “A Star Is Born.”


Between the song, the necklace, and the movie, it’s fair to say Lady Gaga has a lot going for her right now. A star has truly been born.

