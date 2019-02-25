Lady Gaga Wears $30,000,000 Necklace At Oscars

The Tiffany Diamond necklace Lady Gaga wore Sunday at the Oscars is reportedly worth more than a small country.

The singer and star of the award-winning film “A Star Is Born” sported a $30 million, 128-karat yellow diamond necklace on the red carpet Sunday night, according to E! News. Her necklace ended up dominating the discussion at the 2019 Oscars. (RELATED: Check Out These Unforgettable Looks From The 2019 Oscars)

Check it out:

Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen and a 128 karat yellow diamond Tiffany necklace at the #Oscars – I pic.twitter.com/F1GQ1G4yXx — IMONATION (@THEIMONATION) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga runs the #Oscars⁠ ⁠red carpet in a black gown. She’s wearing a Tiffany yellow diamond necklace, one of the largest in the world, valued at $30 million which was last worn by Audrey Herpburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. pic.twitter.com/4DppppRfR4 — The Harbinger (@HarbingerMLEC) February 25, 2019



Sometimes the luxurious lifestyles of Hollywood celebrities can be hard to comprehend. It ended up being a very good night for Gaga, who won “Best Original Song,” for her performance of “Shallow” in “A Star Is Born.”

Watch Lady Gaga’s emotional acceptance speech for her win for ‘Best Original Song’— Shallow” at the #Oscars: “It’s not about winning. What it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it.”pic.twitter.com/l9IuuuLWNB — Current Pop (@CurrentPop2) February 25, 2019



Between the song, the necklace, and the movie, it’s fair to say Lady Gaga has a lot going for her right now. A star has truly been born.

