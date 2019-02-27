Jeff Merkley Suggests Trump Is Worse Than Dictator Who Kills Own People With Anti-Aircraft Guns

Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley posted a mocking tweet that suggests President Donald Trump is a worse leader than North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“A president and a dictator met in Hanoi. One has demanded unquestioned loyalty, bragged about his nuclear arsenal, attacked the press, and employed family members as his advisors. The other is Kim Jong-un,” Merkley tweeted Wednesday.

The tweet came as Trump began his second summit with Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam. The two leaders met for a one-on-one meeting Wednesday, followed by an expanded bilateral dinner with high-ranking White House officials. The Trump administration hopes the talks — which will continue to Thursday — can result in a denuclearization process for the Korean Peninsula.

This isn’t the first time the junior senator from Oregon has spoken of Trump in dramatic terms. Merkley said in December that the president’s immigration policy is designed to “traumatize” children. He went on to call Trump’s proposed border wall a “racist symbol” and referred to Trump as a “very racist” person.

On the other hand, Kim is regarded around the world as a ruthless dictator who’s killed adversaries and is responsible for a litany of human rights abuses.

Kim reportedly killed his own uncle, Jang Song Thaek, by a firing squad of anti-aircraft airguns after being branded as a traitor. Before getting killed, Jang was allegedly forced to watch as two of his colleagues were killed by the same method and then fainted as their blood was poured down his face. (RELATED: Reporters Forced Out Of Vietnam Hotel Because Kim Jong Un Is Staying There)

Kim is widely known for killing detractors by horrific methods. The North Korean defector who revealed the anti-aircraft story also alleged that Kim had a police official burned alive with a flamethrower and stripped a couple naked and had them torn apart by a pack of dogs.

