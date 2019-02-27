Pick Up This Large Ottoman For 25 Percent Off

If you are searching for extra seating for a living area and could also use some extra storage, I may have found a great deal for you to kill two birds with one stone. First Hill, a reputable furniture company currently has a sale on this ottoman that promises to be functional as both comfy seating and quick storage. Normally $125, this ottoman is currently on sale for 25 percent off, giving you a great chance to pick it up at a discount.

First Hill Madison Rectangular Faux Leather Storage Ottoman Bench, Large, Espresso Brown on sale for $94

I actually already own an ottoman and can speak from experience in saying that they are just as convenient as advertised. Firstly, it’s hollow, so I use it to store clothes but you’ll be able to store anything from sheets to toys to books without taking up any more space in a room.

I also use it as a seating space in my bedroom near the window, and it’s become a great spot to soak in some sunshine and read a book. It would also make a great coffee table, and can double as a chair if you have guests.

You can get this ottoman on Amazon for $94 which is a great price for something you’ll be able to use every day and in so many ways. It even comes in blue, black, brown, grey,pink and red meaning you can choose a color that works for your aesthetic.

