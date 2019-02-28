RNC Hosts Annual Trailblazer Event Honoring Black Conservatives

The Republican National Committee (RNC) hosted its annual Trailblazer Awards on Wednesday night, honoring African-American conservatives who helped advance the party’s agenda throughout the year.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sat down with The Daily Caller News Foundation to discuss the celebration and answer a variety of questions about the state of the Republican Party, as well as what to expect in 2020.

TheDCNF also spoke to a few recipients of the Trailblazer Award who shared their experiences with being young conservatives supporting President Donald Trump.

WATCH:

This comes as the RNC raised a historic amount of money in January, as Republicans gear up for 2020. The RNC reportedly raised $15.7 million, a record high for the month of January in a non-election year. (RELATED: RNC Raised Historic Amount Of Money In January)

McDaniel has continued to lead the committee to historic fundraising numbers, giving the party hope for the 2020 elections.

