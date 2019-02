These Automotive Battery Testers Not Only Work Great, They Are Also On Sale

As far cars go, I always prefer to buy used and pay cash in order to save money long term. While this usually results in long-term savings, older cars have a tendency to flair up with a lot of un-explainable problems and they usually require constant monitoring, so imagine my surprise when I finally got my hand on two Ancel products that allowed me to analyze and test the battery on my Chevy with incredible ease.

The first product, the Ancel Ba101 is small and can fit comfortably in one hand during use, and when I say it tells you everything you need to make sure your car battery is doing okay, I mean that. This digital battery tester provides readings for voltage, charge, cracking power, ohm resistance (which I learned is essentially how much “life” your battery has left) within seconds of use. This tester also takes things a step further than competitors by letting you know your vehicle starters cranking conditions and the current status of your vehicles charging system, but ultimately the clean readouts on a large LCD display provides an easy user experience that will provide helpful information for automotive pros and amateurs alike

