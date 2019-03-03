Gretchen Smith And ‘Code Of Vets’: What We Can Do To Support Our Veterans

William Davis | Contributor

“Code of Vets” founder Gretchen Smith stopped by The Daily Caller’s booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to explain what Americans can do to support veterans.

Smith is a veteran herself who became inspired to start a group to help veterans all across the country. Listen as Smith explains what you can do to  help veterans and more in this exclusive interview.

——-

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

 

Tags : cpac stephanie hamill veterans
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller