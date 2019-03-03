Gretchen Smith And ‘Code Of Vets’: What We Can Do To Support Our Veterans
“Code of Vets” founder Gretchen Smith stopped by The Daily Caller’s booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to explain what Americans can do to support veterans.
Smith is a veteran herself who became inspired to start a group to help veterans all across the country. Listen as Smith explains what you can do to help veterans and more in this exclusive interview.
——-
