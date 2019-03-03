Never Run Out Of Batteries With These Re-Usable High Capacity Batteries

Instead of burning your way through heaps of batteries, you should invest in rechargeable batteries that can last you a lifetime. Not only are you saving the earth with the 2600mAh High Capacity Battery Charger + 8 Batteries, but you’re also saving money in the long run. This battery charger will ensure that you’ll always have fresh batteries when you need them the most!

So many of our electronics require batteries nowadays. That’s what makes the 2600mAh High Capacity Battery Charger so useful. This station features smart USB charging slots to charge up to 4 batteries simultaneously. There are two negative pins on each card slot, which means that it’ll work for both AA and AAA batteries. What’s really nice is the high-tech HyperAir technology to ensure a ridiculously fast charge on all batteries.

At 12% off, the 2600mAh High Capacity Battery Charger + 8 Batteries will only cost you $21.99.

Included with the 2600mAh High Capacity Battery Charger are 8 batteries that boast up to 1000 recharging cyles each. Plus, they will retain 70% off their charge even after one year of non-use.

