This Discounted Portable Charger Can Charge Anything From Your iPhone To Your Nintendo Switch
Do you feel like you never have enough time to charge your electronic devices? Well you are not alone. I too suffer from this problem, but fear not as I’ve finally found the solution: This Charmast Slim portable power bank. I have had other power banks for portable charging in the past, but typically they only worked for charging my phone, and remembering to charge the power bank itself was hard. In contrast, this high capacity Charmast supports charging for the iPad Pro, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone X, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Macbook Air and Nintendo Switch and tons of other devices, and best of all it holds enough power off of one charge for prolonged periods of use, even for vacations and business trips.
Save almost $40 on this 10400mAh Portable Charger, Charmast Slim 18W USB C Power Bank with Power Delivery & Quick Charge 3.0
This beast of a power bank doesn’t stop at just beating the competition with these features, it also hammers home versatility and value with USB charging of some devices up to 4 times faster than their standard charges. It also has 3 output ports allowing you to charge up to 3 devices at once!
You would think device this powerful would be expensive, but you buy it off of Amazon right now on sale for just $11.99 when you use the code Z89QMZBD at checkout. This device normally retails for $50, and once you factor in a coupon for $5 off on the product page with the code I shared for you to use at checkout, you can get this device for almost 80 percent off for a limited time. Don’t wait another minute, as this deal is only live for a limited time!
