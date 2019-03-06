Save $80 On The Latest iPad

The newest iPad model offers a gorgeous 9.7-inch Retina display, a touch ID fingerprint sensor for added security, and the A10 Fusion chip. Take it anywhere without worrying about frequent charging – it boasts up to 10 hours of battery life. Your friends and family will look crisp and clear in the 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera, and you can also capture your memories with the 8MP camera and 1080p video. Bluetooth 4.2 technology allows you to connect your wireless headphones, speakers, or other devices, while two speaker audio ensures you enjoy the audio directly from your device.

The latest iPad is even more well-loved by customers than previous models. More than 1,600 Amazon customers gave this iPad an average rating of 4.8/5 stars. And you don’t have to purchase this full-price, either. While this iPad retails for $329 and is still selling at full-price at other retailers, Amazon is offering it for just $249.99. The hardest decision you’ll have to make is choosing between the three available color choices – silver, gold, or space gray.

Take over 30 percent off on the latest iPad model for a limited time

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.